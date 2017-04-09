Quantcast

JAMES EDWARD MAXWELL, III v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Photo identification Convicted of robbery, after the entry of a conditional guilty plea, in the Circuit Court for Cecil County, James Edward Maxwell, III, appellant, raises a single issue on appeal: whether the trial court erred in denying his motion to suppress what he claims was an impermissibly ...

