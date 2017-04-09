Quantcast

PLUS ONE-MIDATLANTIC CO., INC., v. VISNIC IMPROVED PROPERTIES, LLC.

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2017

Contracts -- Mechanics' lien -- Lack of contractor's license This is an appeal from the dismissal of an action by the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County. After not being paid for services rendered as a masonry subcontractor for a residential home construction project, Appellant Plus One filed a complaint to establish a mechanics’ lien and ...

