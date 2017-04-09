Quantcast

YVONNE D. KELLER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2017

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Violation of protective order Accused of violating a protective order by entering the residence of Laura Webb-Alexander, Yvonne D. Keller, appellant, was convicted of that offense following a jury trial, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County. On appeal, Keller contends that there was insufficient evidence to support ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo