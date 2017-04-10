Amy Lillis-Konopacki | Heritage Financial Consultants

Amy Lillis-Konopacki joins Heritage Financial Consultants as a financial planner. In this role, she will work with individuals, families and corporate executives to develop comprehensive financial plans. Her practice focuses on retirement planning, investment strategies, and Life and Disability Income Insurance.

She started out in the financial services industry as a retirement consultant, helping individuals save and invest for retirement. She now has more than a decade of experience helping clients as a registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors, a broker/dealer (member SIPC) and registered investment adviser.

Lillis-Konopacki received her Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Baltimore and lives in Abingdon with her husband and two children.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.