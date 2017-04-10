Jacob Myers | Brotman Financial Group

Brotman Financial Group Inc. announced Jacob Myers has been hired as an investment operations associate. In this role, Jacob is responsible for the management of account maintenance and client service.

Myers has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Brotman Financial Group, he held positions at T. Rowe Price and Morgan Stanley.

He is currently preparing for the FINRA Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 66 (Uniform Combine State Law Examination). Jacob earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in finance from Frostburg State University.

