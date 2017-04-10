Jonathon O’Brien | Live Casino & Hotel

Culinary industry veteran and Baltimore native Jonathon O’Brien joined Live Casino & Hotel as chef de cuisine.

O’Brien brings more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry to his new position, including several restaurants at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

As chef de cuisine, O’Brien will oversee the main kitchen at Live! and the day-to-day culinary operations of En Vivo, Morty’s Delicatessen, the Live Buffet, and Phillips Seafood Express, including menu creation, staff management, inventory and material costs, and plate design. He also will manage culinary offerings for the property’s poker room, banquets program, and the employee dining room.

Prior to joining Live Casino, O’Brien ran his own barbecue company called “Fire Chief Barbecue Co.” in Haines City, Florida. Following a 15-year run at Disney, O’Brien joined Caesars Entertainment in Cherokee, North Carolina where he was the restaurant chef of Chefs Stage Buffet.

