Mary Aldrich | PBMares

Mary Aldrich, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, AAAPM, chief operating officer and partner at PBMares LLP, has been appointed to serve on the Board of the Newport News Economic and Industrial Development Authority (NNEDA).

As COO and partner, Aldrich guides the strategic direction, organizational design, enterprise risk, business lines, operational support departments, and merger integration for PBMares.

