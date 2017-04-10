Quantcast

Mary Aldrich | PBMares

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2017

aldrich-mary-pbmaresMary Aldrich, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, AAAPM, chief operating officer  and partner at PBMares LLP, has been appointed to serve on the Board of the Newport News Economic and Industrial Development Authority (NNEDA).

As COO and partner, Aldrich guides the strategic direction, organizational design, enterprise risk, business lines, operational support departments, and merger integration for PBMares.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo