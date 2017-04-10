Richard Bloch | Shiling Bloch

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2017

bloch-richard-shiling-bloch-and-hirschRichard Bloch, the president of Shiling, Bloch & Hirsch, P.A.., was given the American Podiatric Medical Association Dr. Glenn B. Gastwirth Leadership Award in recognition of his significant contributions to the advancement of podiatric medicine.

Bloch has been general counsel to the Maryland Podiatrci Medical Association since 1979 and also its executive director since 1997. He was previously inducted into the Podiatry Management Hall of Fame and given a Lifetime Achievement Award in July 2015.

  1. David Cohen DPM
    April 12, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Well deserved honor.

