Richard Bloch | Shiling Bloch

Richard Bloch, the president of Shiling, Bloch & Hirsch, P.A.., was given the American Podiatric Medical Association Dr. Glenn B. Gastwirth Leadership Award in recognition of his significant contributions to the advancement of podiatric medicine.

Bloch has been general counsel to the Maryland Podiatrci Medical Association since 1979 and also its executive director since 1997. He was previously inducted into the Podiatry Management Hall of Fame and given a Lifetime Achievement Award in July 2015.

