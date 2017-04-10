Sean Hull | PNC Bank

Sean Hull was promoted to senior vice president, regional sales director for PNC Bank’s PNC Wealth Management. Hull will work closely with wealth directors to establish sales objectives, drive sales tactics, enable communication with all channel partners, and help client advisers acquire new clients.
Congratulations! So happy to hear this very well deserved great news!