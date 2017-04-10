Quantcast

Sean Hull | PNC Bank

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2017

hull-sean-pnc-bankSean Hull was promoted to senior vice president, regional sales director for PNC Bank’s PNC Wealth Management. Hull will work closely with wealth directors to establish sales objectives, drive sales tactics, enable communication with all channel partners, and help client advisers acquire new clients.

One comment

  1. Dale Bare
    April 14, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Congratulations! So happy to hear this very well deserved great news!

