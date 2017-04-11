Quantcast

A look at bills passed by the Md. General Assembly

By: Associated Press Brian Witte April 11, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's 90-day legislative session ended at midnight Tuesday. Here is a look at some of the legislation that passed: ___ SICK LEAVE Businesses with 15 or more employees would be required to provide five paid sick days. ___ GAS DRILLING Maryland has banned the hydraulic fracturing drilling process known as fracking. ___ GENERIC DRUGS-PRICE GOUGING Maryland's attorney general would be able to ...

