A look at bills passed by the Md. General Assembly

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's 90-day legislative session ended at midnight Tuesday. Here is a look at some of the legislation that passed: ___ SICK LEAVE Businesses with 15 or more employees would be required to provide five paid sick days. ___ GAS DRILLING Maryland has banned the hydraulic fracturing drilling process known as fracking. ___ GENERIC DRUGS-PRICE GOUGING Maryland's attorney general would be able to ...