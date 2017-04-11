Armando E. Colombo | Sheppard Pratt

Sheppard Pratt Health System announced the appointment of Armando E. Colombo as vice president and chief operating officer), effective April 24. Colombo joins Sheppard Pratt Health System from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he served as chief executive officer of Vanderbilt Stallworth Rehabilitation Hospital and interim chief executive officer of Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital. Previously, Colombo served as president and chief executive officer of InterMedical Hospital of South Carolina.

Colombo will lead operations for the health system to ensure implementation of strategic plans for the organization—assisting with long-term quality of care initiatives; planning and staffing management; facilities and infrastructure planning; systemization; and championing quality and safety measures.

