Brian Gracie, Kathy Armstrong, John McCarthy, Christopher Portner, Gary Horn, Harriet Doherty and Tom Spray-Fry | Heritage Financial Consultants

Brian Gracie, Kathy Armstrong, John McCarthy, Christopher Portner, Gary Horn, Harriet Doherty and Tom Spray-Fry of Heritage Financial Consultants have been listed as Five Star Wealth Managers in Baltimore Magazine by Five Star Professional.

Gracie is the founder and a partner at Heritage Financial Consultants and a registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors, a broker/dealer and registered investment adviser.

Armstrong, McCarthy, Portner, Horn Doherty and Spray-Fry are financial planners with Heritage Financial Consultants and registered representatives of Lincoln Financial Advisors, a broker/dealer and registered investment adviser.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.