Quantcast

Brian Gracie, Kathy Armstrong, John McCarthy, Christopher Portner, Gary Horn, Harriet Doherty and Tom Spray-Fry | Heritage Financial Consultants

By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2017

Top row, Brian Gracie and Harriet Doherty; Second row, Tom Spray-Fry and Gary Horn; Third row, John McCarthy and Chris Portner; Fourth row, Kathy Armstrong

Top row, Brian Gracie and Harriet Doherty; Second row, Tom Spray-Fry and Gary Horn; Third row, John McCarthy and Chris Portner; Fourth row, Kathy Armstrong

Brian Gracie, Kathy Armstrong, John McCarthy, Christopher Portner, Gary Horn, Harriet Doherty and Tom Spray-Fry of Heritage Financial Consultants have  been listed as Five Star Wealth Managers in Baltimore Magazine by Five Star Professional.

Gracie is the founder and a partner at Heritage Financial Consultants and a registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors, a broker/dealer and registered investment adviser.

Armstrong, McCarthy, Portner, Horn Doherty and Spray-Fry are financial planners with Heritage Financial Consultants and registered representatives of Lincoln Financial Advisors, a broker/dealer and registered investment adviser.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo