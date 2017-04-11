Quantcast

Burke Bowers | Howard Bank

By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2017

bowers-burke-howard-bankBurke Bowers has joined Howard Bank as vice president and business banking relationship manager.

Bowers will be responsible for all aspects of business development and customer relationship management in Baltimore and Harford counties. He will work to attract new clientele and expand current business relationships.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a marketing concentration and a minor in English from Towson University. In 2013, he graduated at the top of his class from the Maryland Banking School in College Park, receiving the Lilian T. Moffat Award. Bowers is currently working on an MBA at Loyola University.

