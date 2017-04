Daniel P. Stringer has joined Salsbury Sullivan LLC as an associate.

Stringer’s practice focuses on medical malpractice and catastrophic personal injury matters, as well as real estate and construction disputes. He is an active member of the American Bar Association, Maryland State Bar Association, and the Baltimore County Bar Association.

