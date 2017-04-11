Dustin Watson | inPLACE Design

Dustin Watson, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, NCARB, CDP, founder and principal of inPLACE Design, a Baltimore-based architecture, planning, and design firm, has been appointed co-chair of the American Institute of Architects Baltimore’s Committee on the Environment. He serves with fellow co-chair Rudy Schaar, AIA.

Watson has more than 20 years of experience as an architect and designer. He is best known for creating dense, richly detailed, sustainable, mixed-use environments, streetscapes, and neighborhoods with layers of texture, designed to work together to create a memorable sense of place.

Watson’s work spans the globe to include projects from the Puri Indah Master Plan in Jakarta, Indonesia to the mixed-use development at National Harbor.

Additionally, Watson serves on the ULI Sustainable Development Council and the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) Retail Green Planning Committee.

