Guy Shields | RMR & Associates

Guy Shields, , a retired U.S. Army colonel and US Army Public Affairs Hall of Hall member, has joined RMR & Associates as a senior vice president to lead RMR’s cyber communications and crisis communications offerings, its military nonprofit marketing and revenue growth strategy offerings, and government contractor communications and engagement services.

He has more than 25 years of military and civilian experience in the communications field, particularly in the areas of critical leadership for crisis and cyber communications.

