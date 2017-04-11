Anthony McAllister and Jessica Miller | GWWO

Anthony McAllister has joined GWWO Inc. Architects as an intern architect and Jessica Miller has been named an administrative assistant.

McAllister has five years of experience in the AEC industry. His background includes public safety projects such as police, fire, and paramedic stations, civil/municipal buildings, and commercial facilities. Projects he has worked on have ranged from building fit-outs and renovations to entirely new facilities. Anthony graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in architecture.

Miller will provide support for the construction administration phase of projects. She is currently enrolled at Anne Arundel Community College pursuing an associate degree in human resources and business management.

