John M. Wasilisin | TEDCO

John M. Wasilisin, president and COO of the Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO), has been elected to the Leadership Maryland Board of Directors. Leadership Maryland is the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. TEDCO is a resource of mentoring, funding and networking for entrepreneurs and start-ups that need guidance as they bring innovative concepts to market.

