Jorge Elguera | Abt Associates

Abt Associates has named Jorge Elguera as the company’s chief information officer. Elguera has more than 20 years of experience building high-performing technology teams in the U.S. and internationally.

Most recently, he served as a CIO and managing director at Hartman Executive Advisors, a technology advisory firm. He was responsible for the operation and development of the commercial and higher education practice – the firm’s largest business unit.

Prior to this, he spent a decade at a global higher education company Laureate Education, where he was CIO. There, he led all global technology, as well as business integration, and helped grow the company’s online business to $1 billion. He also successfully implemented several complex, multi-country enterprise resource planning systems.

