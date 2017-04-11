Josh Sutherland | The Children’s Guild

The Children’s Guild named Josh Sutherland executive director of finance. With a background in financial reporting, auditing, accounting, budgeting and transactional analysis and projects, Sutherland has held positions in public and private accounting since 1997.

Prior to joining The Children’s Guild, Sutherland was a principal with KatzAbosch, a regional accounting firm, where he focused on nonprofit organizations, employee retirement plans and government contractors.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.