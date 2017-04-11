Josh Sutherland | The Children’s Guild

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2017

sutherland-josh-the-chidrens-guildThe Children’s Guild named Josh Sutherland executive director of finance. With a background in financial reporting, auditing, accounting, budgeting and transactional analysis and projects, Sutherland has held positions in public and private accounting since 1997.

Prior to joining The Children’s Guild, Sutherland was a principal with KatzAbosch, a regional accounting firm, where he focused on nonprofit organizations, employee retirement plans and government contractors.

