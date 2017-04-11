LOGISTICIAN

Analyze & coordinate the current logistical functions & delivery systems of a company. Organize the safe & efficient storage & distribution of goods & ensure that orders are satisfied correctly, using computer-related information system. Provide management, customers & sub-contractors with logistics technology & information that ensures effective & economical support for products & services. Monitor the quality, quantity, cost & efficiency of the movement & storage of goods. F/T, $97,282/yr, BA in Logistics Management/Computer Science, 5 yrs exp as a Logistician, Resume to Lotte Plaza Market, 8801 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043