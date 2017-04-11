Matthew Huddle | DLA Piper

Matthew Huddle has joined the corporate practice as an associate in the Baltimore office of DLA Piper. He previously worked as an associate at McGuireWoods within that firm’s M&A, energy and private equity transactions group. He also previously was an associate at Alexander & Cleaver. He earned a J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts. from Colgate University.

