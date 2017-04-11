MITIGATION INVESTIGATOR

The Federal Public Defender for the District of Maryland is accepting applications for the position of mitigation investigator for its Baltimore office. The mitigation investigator will assist attorneys in investigating, analyzing, developing and presenting the mitigation evidence that exists in the life history of clients. The mitigation investigator will gather and summarize social history records and will discover and conduct interviews with lay and professional people with relevant knowledge about the client’s early childhood development, education, employment, and medical and mental health history. The mitigation investigator will also consult with experts, develop and maintain relationships with clients, their family members, local social service providers, and pretrial service officers, and perform other tasks, including some fact investigation, as required.

Applicants should have at least 2 years experience in the investigation and development of mitigation evidence or in a related field such as social work or drug and alcohol abuse. Applicants should have a commitment to providing quality representation to indigent defendants, have a reputation for personal integrity and must have a working knowledge of the criminal justice and correctional systems, as well as psychology and psychological testing. Excellent investigative, interviewing and writing skills are essential for the position, as is the ability to locate, obtain, review, analyze and summarize relevant records. Successful applicants will be able to prioritize projects and work both independently and cooperatively. Capital litigation experience and fluency in Spanish area plus.

May 1, 2017 . Salary will be determined by experience, in accordance with established federal pay scales. Position is subject to mandatory electronic funds transfer (direct deposit). Submit resume with cover letter and writing sample to: Office of the Federal Public Defender, 100 S. Charles Street, 9th Floor, Tower II, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, Attn.: James Wyda, or via email to sandra_fleming@fd.org . Closing date:. Salary will be determined by experience, in accordance with established federal pay scales. Position is subject to mandatory electronic funds transfer (direct deposit).

Employment contingent upon a satisfactory criminal background and FBI fingerprint check. The FPD is an Equal Opportunity Employer.