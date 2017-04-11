Neil S. Stulman | Rosen Sapperstein

Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander LLC, a business consulting and accounting firm, has hired Neil S. Stulman, CPA as principal.

With more than 30 years of experience in accounting and auditing, financial management, and business consulting, Stulman joins RS&F from Glass Jacobson where he was a principal. Stulman’s industry expertise includes wholesale and distributors, manufacturers, service-related businesses, mortgage banking, pension and profit-sharing plans, real estate development and property management, and not-for-profit. He specializes in improving businesses through cost allocation, cash flow analysis, financial forecast modeling, strategic planning, and market analysis.

Stulman is a Certified Public Accountant and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Baltimore and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.