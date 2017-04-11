Quantcast

Parental-rights, marriage, parole bills fail in General Assembly

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 11, 2017

The General Assembly failed to pass a bill to enable courts to strip parental rights from a parent who conceived the child through non-consensual intercourse.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo