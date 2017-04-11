Lisa Chamberlain | Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Lisa Chamberlain, formerly of Realty Executives Premier, has become a sales associate in the Timonium office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Chamberlain, the current president of the Women’s Council of Realtors of Greater Baltimore, brings seven years of real estate experience to Coldwell Banker. A military relocation specialist, she also specializes in downsizing and relocation, as well as first-time home buyers and short sales.

