Enterprise Homes Inc. has promoted Todd Del Tufo to vice president for acquisitions & asset management. Del Tufo joined Enterprise in 2009 as a senior asset manager after 15 years in real estate and has been instrumental in Enterprise’s entry into the acquisition of apartment communities.

