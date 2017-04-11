Wayne Gioioso Sr. and Bud Schuler Jr. | Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Co.

The Maryland State Senate has confirmed the reappointment of Wayne R. Gioioso Sr. and Leonard “Bud” Schuler Jr. to the board of directors for Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company.

Gioioso, who serves as the serves as secretary for the board of directors, was reappointed for a term of five years from June 1, 2016.

Shuler Jr. was reappointed as a board member for a term of four years, effective June 1.

