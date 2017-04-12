Baker Donelson accepting community grant applications

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The law firm of Baker Donelson is accepting applications for its annual Community Grants Program. Previously known as the Ober|Kaler Community Grants Program, this program awards $35,000 in community grants to aid non-profit organizations serving at-risk youth living in Baltimore and Washington. Baker Donelson will award two $10,000 grants and one $15,000 special grant to non-profits ...