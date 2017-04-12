Quantcast

Baltimore Station to hold 25th annual Homerun for Recovery fundraiser

By: Sean Wallace April 12, 2017

The Baltimore Station will host its 25th Annual Homerun for Recovery fundraiser at PBR Baltimore April 27 from 6 to 9:30 pm. Presented by Fortego LLC, the sports-themed event will benefit The Baltimore Station’s residential treatment center and therapeutic programs for veterans and others who are transitioning through the cycle of poverty, addiction and homelessness to self-sufficiency. The event features a ...

