Baltimore Station to hold 25th annual Homerun for Recovery fundraiser

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Baltimore Station will host its 25th Annual Homerun for Recovery fundraiser at PBR Baltimore April 27 from 6 to 9:30 pm. Presented by Fortego LLC, the sports-themed event will benefit The Baltimore Station’s residential treatment center and therapeutic programs for veterans and others who are transitioning through the cycle of poverty, addiction and homelessness to self-sufficiency. The event features a ...