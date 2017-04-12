Frosh: Ex-Corinthian Colleges students eligible for loan cancellation

Share this: Email

Approximately 1,900 Maryland residents who attended schools operated by Corinthian Colleges Inc. are eligible for cancellation of the their federal student loans used to attend the schools, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. frosh announced Wednesday. For-profit Corinthian Colleges, which operated schools including Everest Institute, Everest College and Wyotech, shut down in 2015. The U.S. Department of ...