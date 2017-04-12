Quantcast

Frosh: Ex-Corinthian Colleges students eligible for loan cancellation

By: Danny Jacobs Legal Editor April 12, 2017

Approximately 1,900 Maryland residents who attended schools operated by Corinthian Colleges Inc. are eligible for cancellation of the their federal student loans used to attend the schools, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. frosh announced Wednesday. For-profit Corinthian Colleges, which operated schools including Everest Institute, Everest College and Wyotech, shut down in 2015. The U.S. Department of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo