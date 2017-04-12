Quantcast

GUY NIMRO v. JANE W. HOLDEN, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DAN WESTLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2017

Real property -- Adverse possession -- Hostility This appeal arises from an Amended Complaint to Quiet Title for Adverse Possession. In that complaint, appellant claimed both a prescriptive easement over and title by adverse possession to seven unimproved and unbuildable lots (Lots 1, 2, 3, 84, 85, 86, and 87) in the Fairview Section One subdivision ...

