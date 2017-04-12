Quantcast

Howard County team wins Maryland Personal Finance Challenge

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2017

The student team from Howard County’s Applications and Research Laboratory, sponsored by SECU, Maryland’s largest credit union, won first place in the Maryland Personal Finance Challenge. The Personal Finance Challenge pits student teams from across Maryland in a competition to demonstrate the financial skills they have mastered while participating in their school’s Millionaire’s Club. The Millionaire’s ...

