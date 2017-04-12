Quantcast

IRON HORSE FARMS, INC. v. RAYLYN FARMS, INC

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2017

Civil procedure -- Jury instruction -- Mitigation of damages This is an appeal primarily concerning the Circuit Court for Frederick County’s exercise of personal jurisdiction over Canadian-based Iron Horse Farms, Inc. (“Iron Horse”) in a breach of contract suit filed by Frederick, Maryland-based Raylyn Farms, Inc. (“Raylyn”). In 2011, Iron Horse entered into an oral contract ...

