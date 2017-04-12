JLL named listing agent for commerce center

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



JLL has been named the exclusive listing agent for the project formerly known as the Baltimore-Washington Logistics Center, soon to be rebranded the Mid-Atlantic Commerce Center. The 60-acre, 1-million-square-foot Class A redevelopment, according to JLL, is one of the largest in the region. The project is owned by AEQW Capital Management, on behalf of institutional separate ...