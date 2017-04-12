Quantcast

Md. to lose about 100 jobs to Va. in Bloomberg BNA office expansion

By: Associated Press April 12, 2017

ARLINGTON — Bloomberg BNA is expanding in northern Virginia, adding as many as 125 new jobs. Gov. Terry McAuliffe says the wholly-owned subsidiary of Bloomberg L.P. will invest $5.5 million on the Arlington County expansion. The Democratic governor says Virginia beat out Maryland and Washington, D.C., for the project that will keep 1,000 jobs in the state ...

