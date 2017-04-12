Quantcast

Lottery wins: Same Md. game, same Md. store, same Md. player

By: Associated Press April 12, 2017

SILVER SPRING — A Silver Spring man won a state lottery game twice at the same convenience store. Maryland lottery officials said in a statement 39-year-old Jorge Matamoros, who works in construction, won $5,000 March on a scratch-off game called "20x the Cash". About a month later, he played the same game and hit for $50,000. On ...

