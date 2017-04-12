Quantcast

Melania Trump settles lawsuits with Daily Mail

Defamation case originated in Montgomery Co. against Gaithersburg blogger

By: The Washington Post Dan Morse April 12, 2017

First lady Melania Trump settled defamation lawsuits she had filed against the tabloid and online editions of the Daily Mail, one of her attorneys said Wednesday, effectively ending litigation that had roots in Montgomery County. The Daily Mail agreed to pay unspecified damages to Melania Trump, said the lawyer, Charles Harder. The first lady had previously ...

