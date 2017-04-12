Quantcast

Millennial Media founder gives Mount St. Mary’s $1M

Palmieri to create center for entrepreneurship at alma mater

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter April 12, 2017

Millennial Media founder Paul Palmieri has donated $1 million to his alma mater, Mount St. Mary’s University, to create a center for entrepreneurship. The center will provide a major and a minor in entrepreneurship and include a combination of in-class and hands-on learning. “The education there is inspiring people to start and grow businesses,” Palmieri said in ...

