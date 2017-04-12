Quantcast

New Largo project offers hope for blighted site

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 12, 2017

LARGO — A long-unfinished eyesore in Prince George’s County is set to become a new residential development dubbed Capital Courts. The project’s developer, Virginia Beach-based L.M. Sandler & Sons LLC, joined elected officials and county employees in celebrating the site’s groundbreaking on Wednesday. The developer paid $11.5 million for the roughly 34-acre tract that was supposed to ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo