New Largo project offers hope for blighted site

LARGO — A long-unfinished eyesore in Prince George’s County is set to become a new residential development dubbed Capital Courts. The project’s developer, Virginia Beach-based L.M. Sandler & Sons LLC, joined elected officials and county employees in celebrating the site’s groundbreaking on Wednesday. The developer paid $11.5 million for the roughly 34-acre tract that was supposed to ...