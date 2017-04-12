Quantcast

PAOLO DOMINIC BELARMINO v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion to enforce plea agreement -- Existence of agreement This is an interlocutory appeal of the Circuit Court for Montgomery County’s denial of appellant Paolo Dominic Belarmino’s (“Belarmino”) motion to enforce a plea agreement. Belarmino was charged with sexual abuse of a minor and related charges. Belarmino’s defense attorney, Kathleen Dolan, Esq. (“Dolan”), ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo