PARC to launch Phase 3 of ProjectSPACE in Baltimore Monday

The Parking Authority of Baltimore City, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office on Disabilities, will launch Phase 3 of ProjectSPACE in Federal Hill April 17 to increase the availability of on-street parking and to decrease thefts and abuse of disability placards. ProjectSPACE reserves on-street parking spaces for people with disabilities in metered areas. PABC has installed accessible single-space meters at these ...