Rush Shaw leasing at The Shops at Kenilworth

Fashion retailer Ruth Shaw signed a 3,100-square-foot lease at The Shops at Kenilworth in Towson. Ruth Shaw will be relocating in September from its current spot at the Village of Cross Keys in Baltimore. The retailer has operated in the metro area for 40 years. “The revamped mix of specialty stores, convenient Towson location and long-standing community ...