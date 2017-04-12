Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Single-story Sparks building fetches $1.5M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 12, 2017

A single-story office building in Baltimore County’s Sparks section fetched $1.5 million. The 34,800-square-foot property is at 15 Loveton Circle and was built in 1980. The building will serve as the headquarters of Servpro, which cleans up and restores commercial and residential properties. The building is set on more than three acres of land and has parking ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo