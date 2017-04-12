Quantcast

THOMAS PILKERTON, ET UX. v. JEFFREY NADEL, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2017

Real property -- Foreclosure sale -- Exceptions This appeal arises out of a foreclosure action initiated in the Circuit Court for Calvert County by substitute trustees Jeffrey Nadel, Scott Nadel, and Kyle Blackstone (collectively, the “Substitute Trustees”), appellees, against mortgagors Thomas Pilkerton and Darlene E. Pilkerton (“the Pilkertons”), appellants. On appeal, the Pilkertons present two questions for ...

