THOMAS PILKERTON, ET UX. v. JEFFREY NADEL, ET AL.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Real property -- Foreclosure sale -- Exceptions This appeal arises out of a foreclosure action initiated in the Circuit Court for Calvert County by substitute trustees Jeffrey Nadel, Scott Nadel, and Kyle Blackstone (collectively, the “Substitute Trustees”), appellees, against mortgagors Thomas Pilkerton and Darlene E. Pilkerton (“the Pilkertons”), appellants. On appeal, the Pilkertons present two questions for ...