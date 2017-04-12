Quantcast

Chief Justice Roberts decries ‘partisan hostility’

By: Associated Press Mary Esch April 12, 2017

TROY, N.Y. — The "partisan hostility" surrounding the confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch is of concern because it could undermine public confidence in the apolitical nature of the judicial system, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said Tuesday at a college appearance in upstate New York. The appearance a day after Gorsuch was sworn in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo