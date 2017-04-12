Quantcast

Venture capital spending in Maryland increases in first quarter

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter April 12, 2017

Investment in venture capital-backed companies in Maryland climbed in the first quarter of 2017, although the number of deals made remained equal to the same point in 2016, according to the quarterly MoneyTree Report from PricewaterhouseCoopers and CB Insights. In Maryland, venture-backed companies received $219 million in investments through 22 deals. Overall, venture investment in Maryland and ...

