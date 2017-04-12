Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2017

Wye River-Eastern Bay Estate

Breathtaking architectural details and exquisite finishes mark this
gorgeous waterfront residence as a true masterpiece. The interiors
are replete with polished wood floors, coffered beams, and soaring
ceilings throughout. The chef’s kitchen is fully equipped with
commercial-grade appliances and a center island that overlooks
idyllic Eastern Bay. The home provides many exciting entertaining
spaces including a formal dining room with crown molding, media
room, billiard room and a two bedroom guesthouse. Deep water
dockage on the Wye River conveys. This compound is ideal for
creating many happy memories. Offered at $3,790,000.

For your private tour call:
Realtor Jimmy White Cell 410-320-3647
Long and Foster Office 410-643-2244×1265
Website: 3102bennettpointrd

