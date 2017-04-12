ADVERTISEMENT

Wye River-Eastern Bay Estate

Breathtaking architectural details and exquisite finishes mark this

gorgeous waterfront residence as a true masterpiece. The interiors

are replete with polished wood floors, coffered beams, and soaring

ceilings throughout. The chef’s kitchen is fully equipped with

commercial-grade appliances and a center island that overlooks

idyllic Eastern Bay. The home provides many exciting entertaining

spaces including a formal dining room with crown molding, media

room, billiard room and a two bedroom guesthouse. Deep water

dockage on the Wye River conveys. This compound is ideal for

creating many happy memories. Offered at $3,790,000.

For your private tour call:

Realtor Jimmy White Cell 410-320-3647

Long and Foster Office 410-643-2244×1265

Website: 3102bennettpointrd



