Amber Watson has joined SFG as a wealth adviser assistant.

Watson will serve as the relationship manager for the clients of SFG’s founding partners and assist with mergers and acquisitions. She brings more than a decade of experience in financial services to the team.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.