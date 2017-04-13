Chase Brexton Health Care to host Glen Burnie open house

Share this: Email

Chase Brexton Health Care will host an open house April 27 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at its Glen Burnie center, 200 Hospital Drive, Suite 300. The public is invited for refreshments and other goodies, including a tour of the facility and its amenities, including pediatric and adult dental services, pediatric and adult behavioral health services, ...